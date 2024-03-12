The GHQueens reality show is a real-life drama that follows the lives of four fiery socialites from Ghana including Michy Diamond, Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, and Cookie

In a recent episode, Cookie clashed with Michy Diamond, making some remarks about her relevance after breaking up with Shatta Wale

A clip of her remarks about Shatta Michy has popped up online, garnering mixed reactions from fans

Last year, the second season of the GH Queens reality show returned with an all-new cast featuring Michy Diamond, Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, and Cookie.

The season tells the real-life drama of the socialites and their petty squabbles uniting and tearing them apart.

A clip from a recent episode of the reality TV show has popped up online, giving fans a sneak peek of the show's unending drama.

Shatta Michy humiliated by Cookie Photo source: Instagram/MIcyDiamond, Instagram/cookie XX

Cookie faces Michy Diamond off

In a recent episode, Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Cookie established that Michy Diamond had become irrelevant after her relationship with musician Shatta Wale.

Cookie tried to prove that the other cast members of GH Queens were more relevant than Michy. She recounted an outing with the cast at Aqua Safari, where fans mobbed Efia Odo without anyone recognising Michy.

Michy Diamond tried to reaffirm her status among them but later refrained after establishing that Cookie's personal description of her doesn't represent her.

Netizens react to Michy and Cookie's drama

YEN.com.gh gathered a few remarks from netizens as they reacted to the comments from Cookie on GH Queens.

@davideligavua said:

Nothing more painful than how calm she’s throwing those facts at her

@thisisfiifi wrote:

26yo disrespecting Michy like this paa

@rmz_rhammizy noted:

That nasal voice speech dey bee me pass. But in my experience, those girls have the worst attitudes

@Mr_Abu233 commented:

I’ve said this before

@daltonsackey added:

I want to say something but I’ve left it to God…

Michy opens up about her mental health struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy Diamond had established that she was depressed while dating her ex-fiance and baby daddy, Shatta Wale.

The socialite said she felt lost during their relationship and only found herself after their stint together ended.

