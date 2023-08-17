Dani Olmo, on August 12, 2023, scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup final, securing the trophy for RB Leipzig

The footballer, days after the final, revealed the superpower that inspired him to score the three goals was Ghanaian jollof

In a video, he was asked by fellow teammate Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs what inspired him to deliver the performance, prompting the answer

RB Leipzig's star midfielder, Dani Olmo, showcased his exceptional talent on August 12, 2023, as he netted an impressive hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup final. Olmo's remarkable performance secured the coveted trophy for RB Leipzig in a thrilling match that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Just days after the final, Dani Olmo shared a surprising revelation about the source of his superpower that led to his three-goal feat – Ghanaian jollof rice.

In a lighthearted video interview, Olmo was asked by his teammate Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs what had fueled his outstanding performance. With a smile, Olmo attributed his success to the delicious West African dish, particularly the Ghanaian variety.

The revelation excited many Ghanaians as they felt Dani Olmo's endorsement gave them an edge over their Nigerian counterparts. The two countries have long debated which nation served the best jollof on the continent. Social media was abuzz with different reactions as Dani Olmo's comments went viral.

Dani Olmo's jollof co-sign excites Ghanaians

Theophilus Abbey said:

Omo nija go bleed rough

John Osei reacted:

I think he’s dating a Ghanaian girl

Kwabena Clem wrote:

Dani Kofi Olmo

Julian De King said:

Hahahaha this means Ghana is in a comfortable lead oo

