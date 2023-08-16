Among her birthday celebrations, Nana Ama McBrown made a generous donation to the Bekwai Government Hospital

The 46-year-old actress stormed the maternity ward at the hospital to inspire new struggling mothers

Nana Ama McBrown disclosed her reason for choosing Bekwai Government Hospital to make a donation

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Felicity Agyemang, known in showbiz as Nana Ama McBrown, facilitated a gift from Caveman Watches to Dr Frank Serebour, the Medical Superintendent of Bekwai Government Hospital.

The Onua TV Host donated a truckload of items to the hospital, including air conditioners, fridges and other essential items.

According to McBrown, she returned to the Bekwai Government Hospital to show her appreciation for the excellent care she received from Dr Frank Serebour.

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Frank Serebour Image credit: @iamamamcbrown @McBrown tv

Source: Instagram

In 2013, McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, were involved in a near-fatal accident on the N1 highway. According to the actress, she thought her arm would be cut off as she couldn't feel it, and doctors were also on strike.

She called Dr Frank Serebour, who rushed to 37 Military Hospital to treat her broken arm. And through his diligent work, her arm was saved.

McBrown and Kobby Kyei present a customised clock to Dr Frank Serebour

This story touched many, including Ghana's exclusive watchmakers, Caveman Watches, who showed up with a customised wall clock for the doctor.

Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei presented the clock to McBrown, who promptly made the presentation to Dr Frank Serebour.

The crowd erupted in loud applause befitting the joyous occasion.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter stars on actress's 46th birthday, peeps react to adorable photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Baby Maxin's gorgeous roles in her mother's day-long 46th birthday celebration.

Nana Ama McBrown has been number one of the trends yesterday after flooding the internet with stunning photos and videos to celebrate her birthday.

The Onua TV host's daughter was one of the key features in most of the actress' photos and videos.

In one of the footage, Baby Maxin helped her mother make a wish on her birthday candle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh