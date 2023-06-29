Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, joyfully ate a pack of Ghanaian jollof with a fork and spoon, adding a comedic effect to the video

The actress ate a piece of meat pie and cola drink after the delectable dish as dessert

The video had followers of the actress admiring her beauty and teasing her for loving food

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown made her fans happy by sharing a video of herself enjoying a tasty pack of Ghanaian jollof rice. What made the video even more fun was the fact that she used a spoon and fork to eat the rice, adding a funny twist that made peeps laugh.

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown looked really happy as she dug into the delicious-looking jollof rice. She had a big smile on her face and used a fork and spoon to eat it in a funny way. She switched between the two cutlery intermittently and enjoyed every bite. Her playful actions and laughter made the video even more enjoyable.

But Nana Ama McBrown did not stop at just eating the jollof rice. She surprised everyone by also having a yummy meat pie and a cola drink for dessert. Her love for food was clear, and her fans could not help but admire her beauty and tease her for loving food so much.

Fans of McBrown express their love for her

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

McBrown eats joyfully in another video

In a similar story, a video of Nana Ama McBrown eating tuo zaafi with her crew from Onua TV melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

She called other members to join her as she enjoyed the meal with all seriousness.

People spoke about how humble she was to share a meal with others.

