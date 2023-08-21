Abena Korkor, in a video, went out of character as she attended church service fully clothed and led praises

The video had many surprised, given Abena Korkor's recent behaviour of often exposing her body on social media

Some followers of the controversial socialite said both the devil and angels were manipulating her, which explained her parallel characters

Controversial socialite Abena Korkor has made waves again on social media, but this time it was for an unexpected reason. In a surprising turn of events, she attended a church service fully clothed and even led praises, leaving many of her followers in shock.

Abena Korkor, known for her provocative behaviour and tendency to share bedroom moments on social media, showed a different side of herself in a video. The video captured her actively participating in a church service, dressed modestly and leading the congregation in worship songs. This unexpected transformation left many wondering about the motives behind her sudden change.

This surprising behaviour was in stark contrast to her recent online activities, which often involved sharing personal and explicit content. The abrupt shift from such explicit behaviour to a more conservative and religious setting has raised eyebrows among her followers, with many expressing their astonishment in the comment section.

Abena Korkor surprises many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shegelabobor commented:

Angel & Demons are working Hand in Hand in one Body & Soul

iam_missmavie reacted:

But nsem wo krom ha pa ooo...Agradaa too is jogging

mic2007ukgh said:

Plz stay there forever. Prayers always goes with you

georgina._g commented:

God bless you in everything. He only can judge you. Do everything that makes you happy

Lady shames sister's church outfit

In another story, a Nigerian lady was hailed by many netizens for teaching her younger sister a lesson about outfits for church.

The lady saw her sister dressed up for church service in a short dress and emptied a bucket of water on her.

The angry lady asked her younger sister how she could wear such an outfit for a church engagement.

