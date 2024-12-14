Code Micky pointed fingers at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following their goalless draw with Everton

The content creator argued that Arteta's decision to drop Thomas Partey from the starting lineup cost the team

Meanwhile, fans who chanced on Micky's warning to Arteta could not help but share their thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian content creator Code Micky didn’t hold back in his critique of Mikel Arteta following Arsenal’s frustrating goalless draw against Everton in the Premier League.

The result, which unfolded at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, left fans disappointed as the Gunners struggled to convert their dominance into a decisive victory.

Mikel Arteta has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks following Arsenal's inconsistent run of form. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Frustrating draw jeopardises Arsenal's EPL hopes

Arsenal, often lauded for their tactical prowess, particularly from set pieces, failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

According to Mundo Deportivo, despite numerous chances, the North London side couldn't overcome Everton’s resilient defence, jeopardising their title hopes.

Currently sitting third on the table with 30 points from 16 matches, Arsenal find themselves six points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who also dropped points against Fulham, and a single point behind second-placed Chelsea, having played an additional game.

With the gap widening, the prospect of ending a 20-year Premier League title drought appears increasingly slim.

Code Micky blasts Arteta with Partey warning

Reacting to the underwhelming display, Code Micky attributed Arsenal’s struggles to tactical decisions by their manager, Mikel Arteta.

The YouTuber singled out Arteta’s deployment of Thomas Partey as a makeshift right-back, a move he believes undermines the team’s effectiveness.

“Partey is the engine of Arsenal,” Micky emphasised, suggesting that the Ghanaian’s absence from his preferred midfield role is a significant factor in the Gunners’ recent inconsistency.

He argued that playing Partey out of position diminishes the team’s fluidity and defensive stability in the centre of the park.

Fans react to Code Micky’s outburst

Code Micky’s strong opinions sparked reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with some fans finding humour in his critique while others agreed with his frustrations:

@TimsBusinessHub quipped:

“Investors’ PRO 😂😂😂😂.”

@kwame_lex urged patience:

“Bla borkorrr wai. 3y3 a, nya abotr3.”

@Young_GH09 joked:

“Dem chop bossu 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@Son_Of_Don_Deb added:

“I vex pass you, Don.”

The road ahead

As Arsenal grapples with inconsistencies, Arteta faces mounting pressure to find solutions that align with the team’s strengths.

The decision to restore Partey to midfield could prove pivotal in reviving Arsenal’s campaign.

Code Micky fumes at Man City's UCL draw

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Code Micky's reaction to Manchester City's unexpected draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Micky expressed frustration over City squandering a three-goal lead to settle for an unconvincing draw.

He also lamented losing a significant sum of money after placing a hefty bet on a City victory prior to the match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh