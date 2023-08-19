Kafui Danku, in an interview with Hitz FM, narrated how disgusted she was when she met her boyfriend's girlfriend cooking for him

She said she had come home from town to meet the lady who was in a relationship with her brother at the time, cooking for him

The actress said she was appalled by the idea and did not even eat the food she had cooked, although she was hungry

Renowned actress Kafui Danku recently shared her feelings of unease with the idea of cooking for a boyfriend during an interview with Hitz FM.

Ghanaian Actress Kafui Danku Photo Source: kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

The actress recounted an incident that left her feeling dismayed when she discovered her boyfriend's girlfriend preparing a meal for him.

According to Danku, she had returned home from a trip to town only to find her brother's romantic partner busy in the kitchen, cooking for her boyfriend. The situation took her aback, and she openly expressed her discomfort with the scenario.

Danku revealed that witnessing her brother's girlfriend preparing a meal for him while they were in a relationship was a source of astonishment for her. She admitted to feeling repulsed by the entire idea and confessed that she could not bring herself to eat the food, despite her own hunger.

She mentioned that the idea of cooking for a mere boyfriend did not make sense to her and discouraged ladies from doing it. Her stance did not resonate well with a segment of social media users. Many disagreed with Danku's perspective, arguing that cooking for one's partner is a gesture of care and affection, rather than a sign of subservience.

Kafui Danku sparks reactions

GhanaSocialU said:

Arrant nonsense .. these celebs think they are authorities with relationships or what?! What’s wrong with cooking for your guy!

efiens3m commented:

What’s she saying is totally rubbish…what’s makes it wrong for a lady to prepare food for her guy. Mode3 daabi nea 3ny3 necessary nkoaaa

Chief4eva1 wrote:

Last last Ebe antwea mountains wey go suffer ne wig s3 Dadi sapor

Akumaa Mama Zimbi warns youth in relationships

In a similar story, Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi advised the youth to avoid giving money to their partners.

She stated that before any man gives his girlfriend an amount as much as 10 cedis, they should pray to God about it.

The statement from the ace broadcaster has gained a massive reaction, with fans commenting about it.

