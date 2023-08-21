Stonebwoy's kids Jidula and Janam, in a video, visited a restaurant together and ordered food

Jidula, the firstborn of the musician, spoke in very fluent and refined English as she ordered sushi and noodles

The little girl's command over the English language and her eloquence left many social media users in awe

Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, recently enjoyed a special outing at a local restaurant. The duo's adorable video, where they confidently placed their food orders, has garnered immense appreciation from fans and followers.

Jidula and her brother, Janam, storm restaurant Photo Source: jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

Jidula, the musician's daughter, showed an impressive command of the English language as she confidently ordered sushi and noodles. Her eloquence and fluent speech left many social media users awestruck, marvelling at her matured communication skills at such a young age.

The video showed the siblings dancing and enjoying their time in the restaurant while waiting for their food to be served. Jidula, wearing a charming smile, confidently interacted with the server, as she stated her food preferences with remarkable clarity.

Janam, the younger sibling, seemed equally enthusiastic during the outing. Although not as vocal as his sister, his smile and gestures showed his excitement.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of admiration, praising Jidula for her fluency. Many commended Stonebwoy and his spouse for nurturing their children's confidence and communication skills from a young age.

Stonebwoy's kids amaze Ghanaians

Febsveriown said:

her fluency ....my primary teacher will not make it to heaven

dorisessel321 commented:

mr. Brown my English teacher am coming for my school fees abeg

Maame Nyarko❤️ said:

I think u speak good English pass me ooo CJ

Blessed33 reacted:

Kontomire vocational school did me dirty listen to the fluency

Stonebwoy's kids dance to his music

In another story, Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's children entertained many Ghanaians on social media with their dance moves.

They were captured dancing to the musician's hit song Apotheke as they displayed amapiano moves.

Many people talked about how the video made them laugh, as others gushed over Jidula's dance moves.

