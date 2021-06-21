Abena Korkor's biography: Everything about the Ghanaian media personality

Ghana has produced many successful celebrities, some controversial while others are conservative. One such contentious star is the famous media personality Abena Korkor. Her fame and social media antics have drawn the public's interest. Learn more about Abena Korkor's life story.

Abena Korkor is well known for stirring controversy online with her comments and video uploads. However, she has revealed in many interviews that she has a mental disorder that is to blame for her rash behaviour. Abena's antics saw her lose her job as a host in a popular Ghanaian television show in 2020.

Abena Korkor's profile summary

Full name Nana Abena Korkor Addo Also known as Lency Korkor Addo Gender Female Date of birth 30 January 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tema, Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Judith Owusua Ababio Father Patrick Kwabena Addo Siblings One Relationship status Single School St. Paul's Methodist Preparatory School, Aburi Girls SHS University University of Ghana Profession Media personality, mental health advocate Net worth $50,000–$120,000

Abena Korkor's biography

Nana Abena Korkor Addo was born on 30 January 1990 in Tema, Accra, Ghana. How old is Abena Korkor? She is 34 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Nana is the eldest of two children and has a brother known as Kwame Owusu Addo.

Abena Korkor's parents

The entertainer's parents are Judith Owusua Ababio (mother) and Patrick Kwabena Addo (father). Her father died on 26 October 2023 at the Tema General Hospital in Accra, Ghana, at the age of 69. The family held Patrick Kwabena Addo's funeral service on 27 January 2024 at the St Paul Lutheran Cathedral in Tema Community 1, behind TDC.

Abena is close to her mother, Judith Owusu Addo. On 20 April 2022, the star celebrated her mother's birthday with a heartfelt message, photos, and videos. In her now-deleted social media post, Abena referred to her mother as her friend, rock and strength. She wrote;

My friend, my rock and my strength, today I celebrate you. You have never given up on me. You constantly show me love even if my actions may be disappointing. God bless and establish you on your 63rd birthday. I love you, @[100063613974913:Judith Ababio] Judith Owusua Ababio aka Opayin, Adjoa Chips, Judy Juuu!

Educational background

Nana Abena started her education at One Love Creche in Tema, where she completed her nursery. She then proceeded to St Paul's Methodist Preparatory School and JHS before joining Aburi Girls SHS in 2004 for her high school. Abena attained a GPA of 3.5, missing the cut-off point to study medicine at the University of Ghana.

Abena eventually joined the University of Ghana but had to pay for her tuition fee. She did so for two years before quitting, reportedly for financial reasons. In an interview with Adom Online, she revealed,

Because I missed it, they said I won't be allowed to do tuition free, I had to apply for the fee-paying option. I am a very brilliant girl so with all this intelligence, I decided I was not going to pay fees in Ghana.

During the same period, she was accepted to study in Ukraine at Kharkiv University but needed more funds. In her desperation, Nana agreed to smuggle narcotics to the USA for $50,000, but the American authorities caught her upon entry. Abena disclosed,

My dad had lost his job when I got admission to Kharkiv University. My fee was just $4,000; accommodation, travel expenses, and everything included would have been $30,000, and the remaining would have been for my family.

Abena served an 18-month prison sentence. She returned to Ghana and joined the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the 2012/2013 academic year. She graduated in 2017 with a degree in Biomedical and Forensic Science.

Career

Nana began her career in 2013 as a chef's assistant at Fry' N' Bake Catering Services. By 2016, she interned at the Noguchi Memorial Institute in Accra, Ghana. In September of the same year, Abena started a refreshment and beverage company, Lenyonfire.

In September 2017, Nana worked as an undergraduate teaching assistant at the University of Cape Coast's biomedical science department. In 2019, she became the project coordinator for the Mental Health Society of Ghana, advocating for individuals with mental health conditions.

In early 2020, Abena landed a position as a co-host of the Ladies Circle show on TV3, a program focused on women's issues. However, one year later, she was sacked following a social media controversy involving her allegedly sharing indecent photos and videos of herself on Instagram.

Abena is also the founder of Psychosocial Africa, an organisation that focuses on enlightening people on mental health.

Abena Korkor's medical condition

Abena has mentioned in several interviews that she has bipolar disorder. The condition, formerly known as manic depression, is a severe mental illness characterised by extreme mood swings. Nana disclosed that she was first diagnosed with the condition while studying biological science at the University of Ghana.

Abena Korkor's profession underwent a significant change following her diagnosis, leading to her undergoing treatment at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. She has used her condition to raise awareness about the challenges associated with bipolar disorder.

Controversies

Nana Abena is no stranger to controversy. She is outspoken on various topics, including mental health, sexuality and privacy. According to Tra Than Tho, here are some of Abena Korkor's controversies:

Leaked video controversy

Towards the end of 2023, an explicit video leaked online allegedly showing Korkor in a compromising position. The incident, coupled with her accusations against two high-profile individuals for leaking the video without her consent, caused widespread interest and concern.

As a result of the expose, Nana responded online, threatening to expose the two high-profile individuals alongside other prominent and influential figures.

TV3's Ladies Circle controversy

In 2021, Korkor's tenure as co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle ended suddenly after her explicit videos went viral online. Furthermore, she engaged in a controversial battle with her co-host, Giovani Caleb, following the latter's interview with Delay, during which Caleb denied having relations with her.

However, after this incident, Abena apologised for violating the privacy of prominent individuals whose names she had tarnished, attributing her actions to the effects of her mental health condition.

FAQs

Who is Abena Korkor? She is a Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate. What is the full name of Abena Korkor? Her full name is Nana Abena Korkor Addo. What is Abena Korkor's medical condition? The media personality has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings. Where was Abena Korkor diagnosed with her condition? She was diagnosed with the condition (bipolar disorder) while studying at the University of Ghana. What is Abena Korkor's latest video? The star has released several videos, some controversial, online. You can find Abena's latest videos on YouTube. What does Abena Korkor do for a living? She is a media personality and a mental health advocate. She is also the founder of Psychosocial Africa, an organisation that promotes mental health awareness. What is Abena Korkor's advocacy about? The star advocates for greater understanding and compassion towards those dealing with mental health issues.

Abena Korkor is a Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate who has been diagnosed with the bipolar disorder. Her profession, personal life, and controversies have made her a person of interest to many in Ghana.

