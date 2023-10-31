A customised Mercedes Benz with the license plate "PRESEC-8-23" has appeared on the campus of PRESEC, celebrating their eighth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title win

The arrival of the luxury car, symbolising the school's historic victory, filled the students with excitement and pride

PRESEC clinched the NSMQ trophy with an impressive 40 points, surpassing Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, who scored 28 and 23 points, respectively

The owner's identity remains a mystery, but the vehicle's arrival added an extra layer of euphoria to the already joyous atmosphere at the school.

The customised number plate parked on the PRESEC campus

PRESEC 2023 NSMQ Champions Return In Grand Style, Displaying Trophy Triumphantly

In a related development, PRESEC, triumphant NSMQ 2023 winners flaunted their trophy during a grand return to campus, driven by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The students proudly displayed the trophy in an open-top car, greeted by cheering peers upon arrival.

PRESEC's victory with 40 points was celebrated across the school, concluding the competition on a joyful note.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, one of the representatives of the 2023 NSMQ for PRESEC, made a prophecy in JHS 2 inspired by his brother's 2019 near miss.

He foretold attending PRESEC and winning the NSMQ, a prophecy he fulfilled this year, securing his school's victory and avenging his brother's loss.

