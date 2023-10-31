John Dumelo embarked on the walk from UG to PRESEC after making a promise on X if his alma mater Achimota School failed to win the 2023 NSMQ

Videos of him getting ready for the walk and him walking backward with a huge crowd following him has gone viral

Many people shared their thoughts on the video

Actor and politician John Dumelo fulfilled his promise to walk backwards from the University of Ghana (UG) campus to the school premises of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) if the latter won the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for the 8th time

Video of John Dumelo walking backwards emerges

A video of John Dumelo walking backwards from the University of Ghana (UG) campus to the school premises of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) has gone viral on social media.

With John Dumelo's name trending with that of PRESEC on X, many people have taken to the social media app to express their thoughts on the challenge.

The challenge comes at the back of Mr Dumelo who an alumnus of Achimota School touted that PRESEC would succumb to his former school at the NSMQ final on October 30, 2023.

However, PRESEC beat his alma mater and Opoku Ware (OWASS) to emerge victors for the 8th time and the second time back to back.

Below is a video of John Dumelo walking backwards from UG to PRESEC.

Reactions as John Dumelo fulfils promise

Below are some of the reactions as John Dumelo embarked on his challenge to walk from University of Ghana, Legon to PRESEC if the latter won the NSMQ 2023.

julietibrahim said:

@julietibrahim John I go like bet plus you next time wai ! I like how u keep ur words

@Quophieparadise said:

He said it and he’s doing it. Meaning when he’s giving the opportunity to be elected as the president or member of parliament, he will fulfill all his promises. That’s the meaning lmao.

@ericboatenggh said:

Moral lesson: he is a man of his word.

@LKKesse said:

"Imagine if politicians were as accountable as @johndumelo. He's a true man of action! #AccountabilityMatters"

@Dahillbms said:

Zongo junction go be better.

@PaaManuel said:

Man of his words indeed.

@dennis_ew said:

Ayeka. And I told him if he does, I’ll buy 10k worth of Ginger.

Video as John Dumelo preps for his walk.

John Dumelo sets a time to walk barefooted and backwards to the Presec campus

Source: YEN.com.gh