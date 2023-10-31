PRESEC, Legon students and alumni transformed the National Theatre into a place of worship, expressing gratitude for their eighth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) victory

In a video shared, participants, including teachers, NSMQ contestants, and old boys, sang worship songs and offered prayers

The heartfelt celebration reflected their faith, unity, and appreciation for divine guidance, emphasizing the spiritual essence behind their academic triumph

Students and alumni of PRESEC, Legon, transformed the National Theatre into a sanctuary of worship, In a heartwarming display of gratitude and celebration.

Gathered in a spirit of reverence and joy, they raised their voices in harmonious worship songs, filling the space with a sense of divine celebration.

The occasion marked their eighth triumph in the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), a feat they acknowledged as a testament to God's grace and their collective dedication.

Students, teachers, and old boys singing and praying to thank God for their win Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a shared video, Mr. Afram, the esteemed mentor who guided PRESEC to five consecutive finals, stood alongside fellow teachers, NSMQ contestants, students, and proud alumni.

Amidst the serene melodies, one member of the assembly took the lead, offering heartfelt prayers of gratitude. Their collective voices echoed with thanksgiving, acknowledging the guidance that led them to victory.

This soul-stirring moment encapsulated the spirit of unity and gratitude within the PRESEC community.

Beyond the trophies and accolades, it highlighted the faith, determination, and spiritual connection that had fueled their success.

As they basked in the glow of their achievement, the students and alumni found solace in their shared faith, celebrating not just a victory in a competition, but a shared journey of growth, learning, and divine guidance.

PRESEC 2023 NSMQ Champions Return In Grand Style, Displaying Trophy Triumphantly

In a related development, PRESEC, triumphant NSMQ 2023 winners flaunted their trophy during a grand return to campus, driven by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The students proudly displayed the trophy in an open-top car, greeted by cheering peers upon arrival.

PRESEC's victory with 40 points was celebrated across the school, concluding the competition on a joyful note.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, one of the representatives of the 2023 NSMQ for PRESEC, made a prophecy in JHS 2 inspired by his brother's 2019 near miss.

He foretold attending PRESEC and winning the NSMQ, a prophecy he fulfilled this year, securing his school's victory and avenging his brother's loss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh