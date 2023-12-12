The Church of Pentecost is believed to have held a church service for its disabled members

A video of one member leading the church during praises has thrown the internet into a frenzy

Scores of netizens shared their thoughts on the church's efforts towards its disadvantaged members

The Church of Pentecost, one of the most revered religious institutions in Ghana has earned significant praise online after a video of its reported service for disabled members surfaced online.

The video first published on TikTok has been reposted multiple times across several other platforms including Twitter.

Scores of netizens were stunned by the church's efforts to prioritise its disabled members.

Disabled man leads worship in church Photo source: Twitter/SikaOfficial

Disabled man leads the church of Pentecost in praises

In the video, a middle-aged disabled church member was seen leading the congregation in a heated praise session.

He had the support of several backing vocalists and well-prepared instrumentalists to keep his performance going.

As expected, the entire congregation led by the church leaders on the pulpit rose to their feet in reverence of the session and as a sign of compliance.

This gesture impressed many netizens who were stunned by the disabled member's stagecraft and the church's attempt to mainstream the needs of its disabled members.

Netizens commend the Church of Pentecost and their disabled praises leader

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the disabled praises leader's stagecraft.

@HARRISON4253884 wrote:

Cherley i feel give am,even see how he praise God wow am touch

@mawunyo_gbemu said:

You just made me shed some tears......this is heartwarming... I just have to keep my complaints to myself

@tsatsu_23 exclaimed:

He chose the right song too… I'm blessed ✅

@NoelDarkwah remarked:

Glad to see him on the national stage. Great guy

@Yumvita3 added:

This is beautiful but sad hmmmm

