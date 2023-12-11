A video of how the parents of Shalimar Abbuisi reacted after their daughter got bail has gone viral

Hundreds converged at the court grounds to support the young lady who had been detained for seven days

Many people who reacted to the video were stunned by the decision of the individuals to throng the court premises

It was all joy for the parents of Shalimar Abbuisi, the Public Relations Officer of the New Force, as the Kaneshie District High Court granted their daughter bail on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The Belgian national and spokesperson for the movement was taken into custody for questioning by the National Investigations Bureau regarding her immigration status.

Shalimar Abbuisi father's celebrates as she gets released Photo credit: @GHOneTV/X @officialutvghana/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video which @GHOneTV shared on X showed the moment the father of Shalimar lifted his hand in excitement to urge the crowd gathered outside court apparently after news reached him that his daughter had been granted bail.

He and his wife then made their way through the crowd to cheers from hundreds gathered there.

The video, which was captioned, "Cheers erupts as parents of accused Shalimar Abbiusi are out with news of bail," had raked in over 17,0000 views and 20 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were surprised by the decision of some individuals to converge at the court in support of the Belgian.

@MzGoldyy replied:

I hope dem no pickpocket the parents

@Kwamevyrox2131 indicated:

Some people don’t have good use of their time indeed

@boakye_rich wrote:

K T Hammond will always insult we the youths because of the people in the video acting as cheering group

@kwakusarfoaddai added:

The lady should not enter the court again.N AM 1...is walking free with Cecelia Dapaah

Shalimar Abbuisi parents speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abbiusi's mother, in an old video asserted that the government kidnapped her daughter despite committing no wrongdoing.

A statement issued by The New Force yesterday updated the public on the situation while expressing deep concern about Abbiusi's arrest and detention.

In the video, her parents shed tears as they called for her release.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh