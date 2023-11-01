The Church of Pentecost deacon kidnapped in an attack on a South African branch of the church has been released

The High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, confirmed the development in a tweet

The deacon was kidnapped after robbers attacked the Johannesburg assembly of the church

The Church of Pentecost deacon kidnapped in an attack on a South African branch of the church has been released.

The High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, confirmed this in a tweet.

The Ghana High Commission said the deacon is safe now.

Source: Twitter

“The Church of Pentecost Deacon/Elder was freed last night. He is with his family now,” he tweeted.

Deacon Emmanuel Cudjoe was kidnapped after armed robbers attacked the Johannesburg assembly of the church during service.

Church members were robbed of their valuables while the deacon was dragged away.

The Church of Pentecost on Tuesday, October 31, declared a three-day fast and prayers following the incident, which was partially captured on camera.

The church was also collaborating with Ghana's High Commission in South Africa and with the South African authorities to secure the release of the deacon.

One robber was seen in the video with a gun as members lay on the floor during the robbery.

Ghanaian Woman Asks Church Of Pentecost To Refund Offering

A Ghanaian woman in the UK demanded a refund of £25,000 (GH¢350,000) in offering payments from the Church of Pentecost before her expulsion.

She expressed her anger in a TikTok video, stating she would seek legal action if necessary.

The woman criticised the church for requesting a receipt, implying they should recognise her contributions without one.

Police officer killed in robbery

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the police officer was called General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two of the robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

Source: YEN.com.gh