Veteran producer, Hammer was a guest on the latest episode of Nana McBrown's Onua Showtime

In honour of the producer, a DJ performed some of Hammer's timeless musical works on air

A video of the performance attracted Sarkodie who called for a celebration for the veteran producer

Veteran producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei popularly known as Hammer was honoured on the latest episode of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

The show featured a brief live DJ set of the producer's timeless hiplife records which got the in-house audience on their feet.

The video of the live performance was shared online which took many hiplife fans including Sarkodie down memory lane.

Sarkodie calls for Hammer to be celebrated

Source: Facebook

Sarkodie calls for celebration for Hammer

On Nana Ama McBrown's latest episode of Onua Showtime, the veteran producer was honoured to see the audience's reception of the live DJ performance of his works.

According to Sarkodie, he shed tears when he saw the video with Hammer's classics on Twitter, now X.

The Ghanaian rapper who is one of the success stories from Hammer's Last Two music collective called for a celebration of the music legend.

Hammer's prolific efforts during the formation phase of Hip Life make him one of the big names behind the genre's rise.

Recently, the producer announced his comeback to active music-making after a long break to focus on other businesses.

On set with Nana Ama McBrown, Hammer talked about his resurgence and the return of Red Eye, whom he helped through rehab.

Netizens react to Sarkodie's call for Hammer's celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reminisced on Hammer's classics.

@helmut09 said:

You see how the music still Dey enter? This be what we Dey call “timeless”.

@NanaWan_gh exclaimed:

Hammer undoubtedly the best sound engineer Ghana has ever had .his tunes gives goosebumps. Too sad INDOMIE generation can’t relate

@elniino_GH wrote:

He’s the Greatest, no one comes close. This is just like 1/100th of his catalog ‍♂️

@withAlvin__ remarked:

imagine he had a concert and had all these arts on board. Both lost and ffound. chaleee

@helmut09 recommended:

He needs to organize last 2 concerts every year and tour Europe with this

Hammer shares Throwback Video of some hiplife stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a video shared by Hammer which featured renowned names like Shatta Wale and Obrafour in their early days.

The producer shared the video announcing his grand and much-anticipated return to the studio.

Source: YEN.com.gh