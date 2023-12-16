Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama has made the country proud. A video of her teaching some beautiful cheerleaders in Philadelphia and some impressive dance moves has gone viral on social media.

Lisa Quama teaches the cheerleading team of the Philadelphia Eagles some dance moves. Photo credit: @tv3

The young dancer joined Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee, who interviewed the cheerleaders about their contribution to American football.

In the viral video posted by TV3, the DWP academy member looked sporty in an oversized tee shirt and shorts that she paired with sneakers.

Cookie Tee and Lisa Quama hang out with Brandon Graham

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee and Lisa Quama were invited by the Philadelphia Eagles in the USA for a one-on-one discussion with NFL defensive end Brandon Graham.

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

arhdwaoah_kharty stated:

I'm always proud of my badest queen

sohesther1 stated:

Ewe to world champion ❤️

wilsonthepoet stated:

Ghana to the city of brotherly love ❤️

moromoke2023 stated:

Baddest wai

elvondenny stated:

Ghana no wan gree 4 9ja.

anny_obiri stated:

@dwpacademy to the whole wide world

ohemaa_goldie222 stated:

@lisaquama, this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

anny_obiri stated:

@lisaquama Miss Q, come and see❤️

Callmheharinola stated:

Lisaquama to the whole world

Agudnex stated:

She can never disappoint

Source: YEN.com.gh