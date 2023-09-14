Professional dance artist and choreographer Endurance Grand donned a classy outfit to receive an award over the weekend

The talented female dancer wore elegant outfits and expensive white boots at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's stunning look and hairstyle

Nigerian-born Ghanaian Dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, known popularly as Endurance Grand, was an exceptional woman honoured at the 2023 Gowa Awards held on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Endurance Grand won the Ghana Outstanding Woman in Innovation/Invention at the Accra International Conference Center on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The famous dancer who loves to shoot dance videos wearing men's outfits shared a video of herself dressing up as she prepared for the event.

First and foremost, Endurance Grand wore men's white Calvin Klein briefs and a black bralette before slipping on her brand-new white cargo pants.

Endurance Grand looked stunning in a brown crotchet top to pair with her look. She wore white boots and white sunglasses in the viral video.

Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's outfit to Gowa Awards

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mandy_porsh stated:

Dress like a woman sometimes and see how beautiful you're going to look

saidafatimatuzakari stated:

Wear female clothes, small biko ... women's awards, for that matter

Nojeemhabibat stated:

For the fact that she was so confident that she was going to win the award is

just_amie18 stated:

The outfit is wicked! If you wear something and feel confident in it, don’t ignore anybody’s opinion.

Luckiest Joe stated:

Na me be Man, yet this babe get swags to pass me

nwaezefavour14 stated:

That's a beautiful perfume scent right there....."Oud For Glory Sublime & Paradox Rossa"

i_am_mamzy_hijabii stated:

The outfit is giving❤️

theodora_chimgunyerem stated:

I love how I talk just so Natural. I am happy for you congratulations

