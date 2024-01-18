Stonebwoy's two kids, Jidula and Janam, in a video, watched one of Stonebwoy's old music video

Jidula was marvelled by how young her daddy looked in the old video and said her dad looked bigger now

The video was taken by their mother, Dr Louisa, who burst out into laughter after the comments passed by her eldest daughter

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy's two adorable children, Jidula and Janam, had a hilarious reaction to one of their father's old music videos. In a video recorded by their mother, Dr Louisa, the siblings watched Stonebwoy's 2013 hit song Pull Up on TV, with Jidula commenting on how he looked.

Stonebwoy's Kids, Jidula and Janam Photo Source: bhim_news

Source: TikTok

Jidula, who is the eldest, was marvelled by how young her daddy looked in the old video and said he looked bigger now. "Daddy is now a big boy," she exclaimed, making her mother burst out into laughter. Janam, who is the youngest, minded his business, attentively watched the music video and had a look of amazement in his eyes.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many fans finding it amusing and cute. Stonebwoy's kids have become celebrities in their own right, with numerous adorable videos of them going viral on social media.

Stonebwoy's kids wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fat joe always happy said:

Boom clak Doble Bhim Nation One Love

wizberg commented:

That was your dad dream all the while . So adorable

Bhim son Katongo said:

Bhim nation President family much love ❤

Creativeverse wrote:

jah jah always minding his own business.

Theo_alvin wrote:

Very funny ,plesee keep this videos oneday she will also grow up to be a big girl

Little girl sings Stonebwoy's song

In another story, An Asawinso Methodist JHS student impressed many with her talent as she sang Stonebwoy's 'Overlord' word for word in a video.

The young lady sang the song effortlessly despite the tune majorly consisting of heavy patois, which is very hard to pronounce.

The video was shared by the school's TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were impressed with the young lady's talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh