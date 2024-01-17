A young lady in Côte d'Ivoire is trending after a video of her hyping the AFCON went viral

She spoke fluent Twi and also touched on common foods that Ghanaian supporters can eat in Côte d'Ivoire

Many people who reacted to the video were astounded, whereas others also commended her

An Ivorian lady has left many in awe after a video of her speaking Twi went viral on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @jonilar.net, the young lady, Ruth Berk, who wore a black shirt and had a scarf with the Ghana colours, expressed delight that the AFCON 2023 tournament was being held in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ivorian Lady speaks fluent Twi Photo credit: @jonilar.net/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Describing herself as a Ghanaian by blood, the young lady, at first, spoke French but then switched to Twi all in a bid to prove her admiration for Ghana.

She then admonished the Ghanaian supporters in the country to eat Acheke, a popular delicacy consumed by Ghanaians and Ivorians.

She also spoke to some Ivorians and sought their views on what they thought of Ghana.

The insightful video, which had over 10,000 views, had gathered over 5000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video commended the lady for hyping the AFCON and promoting Ghana.

Benz reacted:

Do you know one of Ivory Coast ethnic group are from Ghana ?(Akan group)

SIR GALAXY indicated:

Am also a Ghanaian but was born in ivory coast to Ghanaian parents but returned to Ghana at age 2

Brainwyatt10 indicated:

I love acheke paaa bcuz I was born in Ivory Coast but i have not been there since

Seedorf reacted:

I’m in Ghana but I know this place

Pax2 reacted:

It’s an opportunity for Ghana and Ivory Coast to re-establish our relationship. We are more related to each other than any West African neighbours.

Lil Win fumes over Black Stars defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, called out the Black Stars after they lost to Cape Verde in their opening AFCON game.

In a new video, the actor talked about the team's losing streak and poor showing in their first group game.

He concluded by opining that the team should be sold off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh