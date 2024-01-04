Afua Asantewaa has flown to Tamale to support Failatu Abdul Razak on her longest-cooking marathon world record attempt

Chef Faila was spotted getting emotional upon seeing Asantewaa at the venue of the cook-a-thon

Faila later danced to the performance of Asantewaa after settling down

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the lady who recently went on a singing marathon, has shown support to Failatu Abdul Razak.

Chef Faila, a Tamale-based lady, has begun an ambitious quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Started on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Chef Faila is aiming to surpass the existing record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

As of now, Faila has done over 90 hours and has received massive support from Ghanaians. Among the many supporters was Afua Asantewaa, the sing-a-thon star.

Afua Asantewaa flies to Tamale to support Chef Faila

Asantewaa flew from Accra to Tamale, in the company of her husband, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, to lend their solidarity.

In a video, Asantewaa, who is supposed to be resting after a strenuous week of a sing-a-thon, is seen addressing Faila and singing for her.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Chef Faila could not hold her emotions. She broke down in tears.

Chef Faila changes cook-a-thon plan, sets sights on 3 other records

Meanwhile, Chef Faila Abdul Razak's plans for her longest cooking marathon attempt may be taking a different twist.

Faila started on January 1 with the intention of doing 120 hours of cooking, but new information suggests she will now attempt 200 hours.

Apart from the longest cooking marathon record, Faila is also seeking to add three other records, according to Gifty Anti.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Earlier, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, is optimistic that his wife will break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

