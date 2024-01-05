Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has received massive support in her effort to become the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cook-a-thon

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Force (GAF) were seen singing and dancing in a new video to raise her morale

The video in which army officers appeared in their uniforms to support the chef has garnered reactions

Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is still pursuing her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon by an individual.

On Monday, January 2024, Chef Failatu became the first Ghanaian to attempt the milestone.

Soldiers storm cook-a-thon venue to support Chef Failatu Razak on day 5. Photo credit: @GTV_Ghana.

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians from across the country have since been flocking to the cook-a-thon venue to support the wife of military personnel member Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

Soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces based in Tamale stormed the cook-a-thon venue on Tuesday, January 2, to boost her morale.

In a new video, the military personnel can be seen singing and dancing in front of the chef to uplift her spirit. They arrived in uniforms to back Chef Failatu's effort to make the country proud.

Watch the video below:

Soldiers thrill fans of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at cook-a-thon venue

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her bid to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

Wedding photos of Chef Failatu Razak and her hubby

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the beautiful pre-wedding and wedding pictures of Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her husband surfaced online amid her Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt.

Facebook user Laa Bang Paha posted the pre-wedding photos, while Shaharan Suhuyini shared the couple's actual wedding snap on his Facebook page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh