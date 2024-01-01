A Ghanaian lady is trending after she commenced a cooking marathon world record attempt in Tamale

Failatu Abdul-Razak is hoping to dethrone Irish Chef Alan Fisher who holds the current world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual

Many have commended Failatu for the move to attempt the record with others also urging her on

Failacookathon is trending on Ghana's X platform formerly known as Twitter after a Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak kicked start her cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) attempt with the hope of etching her name into the history books of the Guinness World Records.

The Tamale based restaurateur and chef who is on a quest to become the new world record holder for the longest cooking time held by an individual began her attempt on January 1 2024 at 12 am.

Photos and videos of the commencement of the cook-a-thon sighted by YEN.com.gh on X page of GTV Ghana saw many people mass up at the Modern City Hotel to offer support to Failatu as she cooks five days non-stop.

The young lady has set her sights on Alan Fisher, an Irish chef who currently holds the world record as the individual with the longest cooking time after he cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes.

At the time of writing the report, Failatu Abdul Razak had surpassed nine hour mark since her cook-a-thon began.

Ghanaians encourage Failatu

The announcement of Failatu's cook-a-thon has seen take to social media to commend on her the move and also offer words of support.

@Iamdebbie86 reacted:

Let’s go but you have to mute their conversation in there. I can hear everything at the background

@ErnestinaGyima4 reacted:

God help her to finish the day she want to finish in Jesus name

@Rich_Mond65 added:

Imagine we starting the year with free food. Ghana is sweet.

@ABDULKA10438604 indicated:

may God help you to achieve what you want go faila

Ghanaian to attempt world record for most lipstick applications

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man also announced that his application to attempt a Guinness World Record has been approved.

Dela Gomey shared an e-mail he received from Guinness World Records informing him that his application had been approved.

With this, he now seeks to set a new world record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds on January 6, 2024.

