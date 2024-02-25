Ghanaian chef Smith has attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

The chef's attempt, which is still underway, has already surpassed over 500 hours

A video of him still going strong as he prepared the traditional delicacy, Tuo Zaafi has stunned many to begin

On February 21, 2024, Ghana's Chef Smith, whose official cooking marathon attempt is still underway, clocked in an impressive five hundred hours.

The chef began his attempt on February 1 in Accra and is still pressing on, hoping to become the new record holder after a review of his evidence.

A recent video from Chef Smith's Cook-a-thon event has impressed scores of fans rooting for him.

Chef Smith cooks Tuo Zaafi

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chef was seen enthusiastically stirring a pot of Tuo Zaafi for his teeming fans, who have been cheering him on since the beginning.

Tuo Zaafi is a special delicacy made with maize flour or millet flour indigenous to the people of the Northern Region and has become highly sought after these days.

The chef's attempt to include Tuo Zaafi in his list of meals stunned netizens who shared their admiration for his resilience on social media.

As of February 25, the chef's attempt was still ongoing as he inches closer to the 600th-hour mark.

Netizens react to Chef's Smith Tuo Zaafi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Chef's Smith cook-a-thon attempt.

grandesolutions27 said:

Keep up the good work the sky is yur limit

mandynanaachiaa wrote:

Chef make us Proud wae na hmmmmmm

kleny4519 noted:

Super man

adwoaky remarked:

The guy go take the title ego shock you all

she_is_a_taurus added:

As I said on the very day he started, he is very likely the one to take the title

