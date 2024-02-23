Ghana's Afua Asantewaa Aduonum attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest-signing marathon

The official response from Guinness World Records confirmed that the Ghanaian's attempt had been disapproved

Afua has finally reacted to the news of her attention being disapproved

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's singing marathon attempt held in December last year had been disapproved.

The official Guinness World Records account shared an update on the record today via Twitter.

The verdict has thrown many Ghanaians into a state of shock as many fans were hopeful of a positive result.

Afua Asantewaa breaks silence Photo source: Instagram/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Source: Instagram

Afua reacts to her attempt's disapproval

According to Afua Asantewaa, "The news of the outcome of my Sing-a-thon attempt came a few minutes as I was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by the President President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

The media personality thanked her fans for their support and hinted at addressing her next steps in the coming days.

"I would announce my next line of action in a few days. When life hands you lemons, turn them to lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat, she added.

Afua's husband speaks

According to Afua's husband, she sees her wife as a heroine despite her Sing-a-thon verdict.

Speaking to Joy Prime, the husband opened up about the impact of her wife's attempt, hailing for her resilience from December till now.

Afua Aduonum advises the youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared a piece of fashion advice with her numerous fans on TikTok.

She took to the app to share a video of her experience at the market when she visited to purchase clothes.

She also recounted how her mother used to buy clothes from the Kantamanto market as she admonished the youth not to be pressured by the lifestyle of others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh