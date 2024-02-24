Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gracefully accepted the GWR’s dismissal of her sing-a-thon attempt

She thanked everyone for their support in a candid message shared on her active Instagram account

Fans and followers are raving over a video in which she struts confidently in a stunning gold dress

The Guinness World Records (GWR) dismissed Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s most prolonged singing marathon attempt in a statement issued on Friday, February 23.

In response, she took to her socials to deliver an acceptance message and thanked everyone for their love and support despite the disqualification.

The journalist, who doubles as an entrepreneur, shared the message alongside photos, where she donned a stunning gold dress for The Gala Dinner and Launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

See trolls targeting Afua Asantewaa below:

She subsequently defied trolls who sought to bask in her moment of defeat by sharing a video strutting confidently for the camera.

“Thank you, God ,” she said without a word addressing her detractors.

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Afua Asantewaa regardless

Many swooned over Afua Asantewaa in the comments area of her post.

Mrs_ophelia_owusu commented:

Win or not, you are still a queen.

Chilling_obaapa said:

My Queen.

Maaafiaadutwumwaa commented:

Afia u are our winner.

Aziadogbe posted:

Gorgeous .

Emefa2019 posted:

You are indeed a winner.

Gigicalm reacted:

I’m proud of you. You fought a good fight ❤.

Nana Ama McBrown supports Chef Smith

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown visited Chef Smith to boost his daring Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

She added her name to the list of A-list Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities who have supported the chef’s effort to make history with his cooking marathon.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up weeks after Chef Smith kicked off his cook-a-thon attempt on Thursday, February 1. As of Sunday, February 18, Chef Smith had cooked for 400 hours, hoping to earn the title for the most prolonged cooking by an individual. His effort comes after chef Failatu Abdul-Razak cooked for over 227 hours.

