A Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, has commenced a cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

The cook-a-thon, which commenced on February 1, 2024, at Spintex in Accra, is set to be done in 15 days, with the chef expected to cook for 360 hours.

A Facebook live video showed Chef Smith and his sous chef busily preparing meals as he endeavours to dethrone Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Chef Smith is now the second Ghanaian to attempt the cook-a-thon record after Chef Failatu Abdul Razak also cooked for 227 hours.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 38 likes and 11 comments.

Ghanaians commend Chef Smith

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended Chef Smith on his decision to attempt the record.

Kwame Obrenpon commented:

You can do it Bro

Godfred Atta Mills Ekow reacted:

Taste and healthy meals only

Bernice Ameko stated:

We are proud of you bro

Blessing Naana F-connect wrote:

Go more and more.. we pray for more energy

LoyalChapo indicated:

Ago need the food some Abeg

GWR provides an update on cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Guinness World Records gave an update on its decision regarding the cooking marathon world record attempt by Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

This comes after a netizen asked for an update from the Guinness World Record on the record attempt by Chef Failatu in her quest to become the individual with the longest cooking time.

In response, the Guinness World Records disclosed that it had received evidence of the cook-a-thon attempt and was still reviewing it.

"That's going to take a lsittle longer to review," the GWR replied.

