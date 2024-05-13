Portia Asare, in a video, was spotted rocking a tight, long white dress that brought out her curves and huge backside

The actress had fans expressing awe over her beauty and physique despite her age and praising her for maintaining her looks

Portia, who made a name for herself as a Kumawood star, has also gained popularity over the years for her beauty and curves

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare was seen flaunting her stunning physique in a form-fitting white dress. The dress, which highlighted her impressive figure, left fans in awe of her ageless beauty.

The video showed Portia’s ability to turn heads and command attention despite her age. Fans were quick to express their admiration for the actress, praising her for maintaining her looks and physique over the years.

Portia Asare, who rose to fame through her roles in Kumawood, has always been known for her beauty and curves. However, this recent video has brought a renewed appreciation for her physique, proving that age is just a number when it comes to beauty.

Over the years, Portia has not only gained popularity for her acting skills but also for her stunning looks and curves.

Portia Asare turns heads

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Scarlet Studio said:

My crush since day one I saw her on TV OMG

Dosted said:

She’s been my wife since I was a kid. When I see her crying in a movie that day, I will cry, too

Taurus reacted:

I have always admired this lady back then . She’s pretty

fusena35 wrote:

Portia Asare is looking good always

Abena40_ commented:

A woman with enough body and beautiful too

Deblinks Asante@emai said:

This lady is not growing oo cos I remember watching her in movies when I was a kid

