Diana Asamoah has shared some demeaning remarks about Kwaku Manu and Abeiku Santana

This comes after the gospel singer's suggestion to her colleague, Edward Boateng, who had been spotted selling on the street to make ends meet

In a recent interview, the renowned gospel singer insisted that she had no I'll intentions against her colleague in any way

Edward Akwasi Boateng, the gospel singer behind several Ghanaian church classics like Makoma So Ade Nie, was recently spotted selling flash drives loaded with his music to make ends meet.

A video of the man hustling on the street, which surfaced online, caught the attention of a religious figure, Prophet Bernard Nelson Eshun, who was touched to gift the musician a brand-new vehicle.

Commenting on the gesture, Diana Asamoah suggested her colleague put the car up for ride-hailing service so he can consistently reap the benefits.

Diana Asamoah jabs Abeiku Santana and Kwaku Manu Photo source: Instagram/AbeikuSantana, Instagram/EvangelistDianaAsamoah, Facebook/KwakuManu

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah throws harsh swipes at Abeiku Santana and Kwaku Manu

Diana Asamoah's advice was not received in good taste, attracting a rebuttal from Edward Boateng and criticism from Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu.

In a recent interview, Diana Asamoah reiterated the stance leading to her feud with Edward Boateng.

She also described Kwaku Manu as a dimwit for calling her out over the issue. She used the same description against Abeiku Santana, whom she criticised for her interview style when the issue started.

The gospel musician's harsh words against Abeiku Santana and Kwaku Manu garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Netizens react to Diana Asamoah's harsh remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's remarks about Kwaku Manu and Abeiku Santana.

Samuel Annor said:

Nice submission Mama. No wonder your songs are genius. )mo a )mo kasaa nyinaa adwene w) f)m. The country is full of theoretical mindsets and not practical ideas that’s why they didn’t understand you. Live long mama

Elizabeth Kellers wrote:

The hard truth, i love her for that

Gibbours Strokes noted:

Again and again, Diana Asamoah has shown she is a matured wise lady.

oseikyei1919 commented:

Hmm time changes ampa . Why do you keep inviting this woman ?

Diana Asamoah sheds light on Yaw Sarpong's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Gospel music singer and leader of the Asomafo band, Yaw Sarpong, had suffered an ischemic stroke.

Diana Asamoah hinted at Yaw Sarpong's critical condition, forcing his manager to speak on the issue and call for help to fuel the battled singer's recovery.

Source: YEN.com.gh