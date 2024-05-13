Afronita received a GH₵20k birthday gift from Champion Rolie a few months ago

The gift sparked rumours on social media that the two dancers were dating

Champion Rolie has denied the rumour and revealed why he bought the gift for her

Champion Rolie, a member of the DWP Academy, has addressed speculations surrounding his relationship with fellow dancer Afronita.

In an interview, he dismissed claims of romantic involvement and clarified their bond as a close friendship.

Champion Rollie and Afronita have constantly been described as a couple after their dance videos started appearing online.

Champion Rolie spoke about his birthday gift for Afronita Photo source: @afronitaa

Afronita, who has left the DWP Academy to establish a dance academy for kids, Afrostar Kids Academy, recently denied any amorous relationship with Rolie.

"I'm not [in a relationship]. I was not. I will not. All the nots, put it together for me. The story of partners in the dance group was only for social media," she said.

Speaking on The Delay Show, Champion Rolie also The talented dancer refuted rumours suggesting he and Afronita had a romantic relationship. Instead, he described their connection as "platonic".

He also revealed that he spent a huge sum on her birthday gift because she was special to him.

"She is my PP, my personal person," Champion Rolie. She is my favourite person, and she was celebrating her birthday, so I bought an iPhone 15 Promax worth GH₵20,000 to celebrate her."

As he explained, the gesture, which sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, was simply Champion Rolie's way of making Afronita's birthday celebration memorable.

Ghanaians react to Champion Rolie's gift to Afronita

The revelation has sparked massive reactions online.

pearp.ak said:

That's not the only thing he bought too for her.

andohlorinda said:

He'll never admit they're going out but it's very obvious

sammyphlex9 said:

"Girls here supporting this.. Wait until u become a mum and hear that your son, who's below 25 yrs, has gifted a friend a gift worth 20000 and see how u will feel as a mom."

manna_mindset said:

Wo Maame abr3 agu

Afronita goes to Tanzania

Meanwhile, Afronita recently shared photos from her trip to Prison Island in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where she was slaying in a beautiful purple African-print dress.

Her loyal fans sponsored the trip to give her a treat for her 20th birthday.

Many people gushed over how stunning she looked in the photos while enjoying her vacation there.

