American singer-songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana on May 13, 2024, and was given a warm welcome at the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana

In lovely videos that surfaced on social media, Stevie Wonder and his family were welcomed by representatives of the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, who put kente sashes around their necks.

Amidst drumming and dancing, Stevie Wonder smiled as he walked down the staircase with the help of his wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy.

Enjoying the sound of the drums, the multiple Grammy award-winning musician wanted to touch them and drum as well, which he did with so much joy.

Stevie Wonder's visit comes after he announced, in 2021, his intention to move to Ghana permanently.

Below are videos of Stevie Wonder and his family being welcomed at KIA.

Reactions as Stevie Wonder lands in Ghana

Many people in the video's comment section were excited that Stevie Wonder was visiting Ghana. Others also wondered whether he was performing at an event or on vacation with his family and team.

Below are the comments from Ghanaians on the videos:

the_bilionaires_wife said:

This is so beautiful and pleasant to the eyes . Welcome back to ur ancestral roots

narh3804 said:

Prophet obonim & ogyaba where una dey u better heal dis man b4 he goes back to his kentry.

rockeygh said:

I pray he can see while in the Motherland

copstudios said:

I heard he's enjoying the sights and loves the culture,

king_acharso said:

The way this big guys are coming to Ghana lately is amazing. Ghana to the whole wiase

samken_ansong said:

Stevie Wonder Omg! will he be performing at any concert? I will love love to be there. jeez

ghanaarmani said:

Welcome to Ghana. Try Akple and fetri detsi.

i_ga_ma_2 said:

Welcome to the land of peace..❤️❤️

Ja Rule and his wife spotted in Ghana, made their first visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

YEN.com.gh reported that American rapper Ja Rule was spotted in Ghana with his wife, Aisha Atkins.

In 2024, the rapper listed visiting Ghana and constructing a school in the country as one of his topmost priorities.

Upon his arrival, the rapper cut sod for the construction of the school project to begin in the Eastern Region.

YEN.com.gh exclusively spoke to Ghanaian walking artist and fashion icon GlennSamm, who is part of the rapper's entourage.

