Ghanaian rapper Okomfo Kwadee was spotted performing for a large crowd in his hometown, and the video has taken over social media.

In the viral video, Okomfo Kwadee performed his 2002 hit song Meyere Ne Menpena for a large crowd in his hometown.

The performance happened at a place which looked like a dusty park and had no stage setup, so he stood in the middle of the crowd and entertained the crowd.

The Ye Kɔ Mmaa Pe hitmaker looked unkempt as he wore a men's tank top and paired it with jeans with the ends folded upwards.

Below is a video of Okomfo Kwadee performing for a large crowd in his hometown.

Reactions as video of Okomfo Kwadee surfaces online

In the comment section, many people were concerned about the health and well-being of Okomfo Kwadee as he looked lean and unkempt in the video. Others also pleaded with other Ghanaian musicians to come to his aid.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians to the video shared by Ghanafuosem1:

Stanley Prince said:

We all remember when Lord Kenya wanted to help him but the family…….

Min Isaac Jubal Otubuah(#MIJO) said:

Gradually dr*gs has really destroyed kwadee

Onaapo said:

Meaning Sark, Samini, Kwame n Koo, Can't do anything for this legend... Ghana Musicians aren't forcing at all

Good God said:

this is his second chance of success, trust God will open unexpected doors for him after this show ...mark my statement

Kwaku Abeiku said:

The way this guy be fresh guy eerrh, check out his live performance with Kojo Antwi back in the days and confirm for yourself. Get well soon Legend

Twum Priscilla said:

in life eerrh the end matters a lot we pray for better end

OPAK27 said:

Woooow… We live in a crazy world paa. He will rise again in Jesus’ name

