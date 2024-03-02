Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss' wife made such a beautiful bride as she slays in breathtaking outfits for her white wedding

The UK-based Ghanaian bride wore decent outfits without showing skin for her viral ceremony

Some social media users have complimented the bride for her decent and high fashion sense

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn has defined elegance and class with her wedding ensembles as she marries famous gospel singer Moses Bliss in a lavish multi-day ceremony.

The talented and eloquent lawyer wore a decent silky floors-sweeping gown with long sleeves for her white wedding.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look perfect together. Photo credit: @manuelphotography_official.

Marie Wiseborn looked impeccable in her natural hair and mild makeup while rocking simple stud earrings to make a bold fashion statement.

The young bride decided to marry the love of her wedding without wearing acrylic nails compared to other brides.

Moses Bliss' wife slays in a beaded stylish beaded dress

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn turned heads as she rocked a classy beaded dress for her white wedding reception party.

She repeated her earrings while smiling graciously as her husband performed for her at the plush wedding. Nigeria gospel musician Moses Bliss stole the spotlight with her beaded black jacket and matching trousers.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn's white wedding gown

creative_vision_photography stated:

Simple and classy

Maryaminyam stated:

Decency is not defined by any geographical location… this is a British-raised girl yet covered in every aspect. God help us raise our kids better.

_winwoman stated:

My dear, there's class and sweetness in modesty biko. Na you dey find 10,000,000 wedding dress to impress social media. She's looking angelic

thepearlanang1 stated:

Marie is soo British. We‘re here for it. Congratulations

realada_k stated:

Can this be the standard again of a true Bride because this is modesty at the top tier Chai Bless your head girl and congratulations

helptoshop_uk stated:

British raised, yet decent, GOD has people abeg!!! Well covered yet so beautiful, thank You for showing an example of a Christian Woman!!! For those that say otherwise, We may not search the heart but it is a good heart that produces good fruits, how many people getting married to a Groom as rich as Hers and will not let go of their Christian morals!!! Marie THE LORD will keep You Both in HIS Love, IN JESUS MIGHTY AWESOME NAME, AMEN!!!

