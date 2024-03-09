Okyeame Kwame and his wife have earned new degrees from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies

The couple took the same course and earned professional master's degrees in Alternative Dispute Resolution

A video of them at the graduation ceremony has excited scores of fans who share their admiration for the couple

Ghanaian hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame and his wife Anica Nsiah-Appau have announced their new educational milestone.

The couple shared a post online expressing their joy after completing an alternative Dispute Resolution course at the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies.

Many netizens thronged the comments section to share their in the couple's joy as they celebrate their new educational milestone.

Okyeame Kwame and wife Photo source: Instagram/OkyeameKwame

Source: Instagram

Okyeame Kwame and his wife attend graduation together

According to Okyeame Kwame, "The course was enlightening, practical and all the lecturers were friendly, diligent and respectful."

He said he was truly excited about what he and his wife could achieve with their newfound knowledge.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician and his wife were seen at their graduation ceremony in matching red outfits at the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies.

Their gowns were adorned with sashes of their names, Okyeame Kwame and Mrs Okyeame.

Netizens celebrate with the Nsiah-Appaus

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the joyous moment of Okyeame Kwame and his wife.

thefafagirl said:

Look at my power couple winning together!! Ughhhh…. Y’all keep raising the bar! I love this for you!!!! Congratulations @mrsokyeame @okyeamekwame

clothingbyaim wrote:

Me di3 I always if every man had a woman like anni in this world. - future president and First Lady - or madam president and First Gentleman. Either it’s OK

ms._dadzie noted:

love really lives here… congratulations to you both

julietkotoo commented;

Congratulations to our power couple ❤️

doreen_avio remarked:

Congratulations my people it's beautiful

Okyeame Kwame drops unpopular opinion on infidelity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame had disclosed that he would love his wife more even if she cheated on him with another partner.

Buttressing his point, he stated that it would not bother him because his wife would be disgracing herself with such an act.

Source: YEN.com.gh