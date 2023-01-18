Popular Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame and his lovely wife Annica Nsiah-Apau aka Mrs Okyeame have turned heads on social media

The memorable photo of the couple show how much their love is still standing firm as they kiss passionately in the photo

Many netizens have gushed over Mr and Mrs as they flaunt their 'love lockdown' photo on social media

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has dropped a lovey-dovey photo on social media and it features his gorgeous wife Annica Nsiah-Apau aka Mrs Okyeame.

Okyeame Kwame and his gorgeous wife Mrs Okyeame. Photo Source: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

In the memorable photo, he and his lovely wife were captured giving each other a passionate kiss.

The 'Woman (Girls Anthem)' hitmaker was lying on his back while his wife bent over to plant a deep kiss on his lips.

With a pair of gym gloves and dumbbells present in the photo, one could draw conclusions that was in the middle of an early morning workout session when his adorable wife came by.

Mrs Okyeame was spotted wearing a flower print hair bonnet and a white short-sleeved t-shirt.

Love was definitely brewing in the air as many netizens could attest to the fact as they commented on their relationship as husband and wife.

Reactions as Okyeame Kwame drops cosy photo smooching his wife

yvonneokoro commented:

Adorable ❤️

ladyhelengee said:

Of course!! When true love catches you. You won't even think about demons and angels.❤️❤️

frema_shows remarked:

It’s impossible to fall in love with total stranger, that’s not love but lust! Love it’s a deep word!

akua_pumpkin said:

I really admire you guys , pray for a successful happy relationship with who ever I marry ❤️

rafiatuametepe remarked:

The love doctor ❤️❤️

silvalady_sl stated:

Locked down ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

whoixjeph stated:

Love is a beautiful thing

dicta_vee said:

This is beautiful

waliy_abounamarr commented:

If she reciprocate same for you why not…. Such is #life

jay.otoo remarked:

It's ok na kiddies dey come here offlate

The photo has sparked adorable reactions from many netizens as they admire the lovely chemistry Okyeame Kwame shares with his gorgeous wife.

