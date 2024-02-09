Multiple award-winning rapper stated that he would love his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau more if she cheated on him with someone else

Buttressing his point, he stated that it would not bother him because it is his wife who would be disgracing herself

His remarks sparked debate on social media, with the majority unhappy with his words

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame sparked a debate on social media with his unconventional view on infidelity in marriages.

Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Mrs Annica Nsiah-Apau

Okyeame Kwame speaks about infidelity in marriage

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on StarrChat, Okyeame Kwame noted that he would admire his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, more if she were truthful about her cheating adventures.

He noted that it would map out the transparency in their marriage. Buttressing his point, the Small Small crooner stated that he would want his wife to admit her actions to him.

The environmental activist further stated that if his wife were to ever cheat on him, it would not affect him emotionally, and neither would it affect him directly.

Explaining further, Okyeame Kwame said that cheating only impacts the person who committed the offence and not the person who got cheated on.

He said that if Mrs Nsiah-Apau decided to cheat on him, she would be the one disgracing herself and that he would not allow that to ruin his day.

“Once you get too attached to someone, their actions will greatly affect you. When they break your heart, you’ll see yourself crying, refusing to eat, and becoming less productive at work. This is not how it should be,” Okyeame Kwame said.

Below is Okyeame Kwame's take on infidelity.

Ghanaians reacted to Okyeame Kwame's statement

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians regarding Okyeame Kwame's statements in the interview.

0xedb said:

Bawumia's brain some

thepriscilla_ said:

Talk is cheap. Just experience it and see

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd said:

Yoo yati wai…when u get small heart break u will talk different. Nana ama gave u small u enter studio with lumba…

abah_charms said:

Creating problems where there's none

nickyadjetey said:

You talk too much officer . Cheating is a sign of disrespect

sally_mawusi said:

A honest person will never cheat

mc_judu said:

He’s lying , don’t go and tell any man you cheated he’ll leave you

manishikashy said:

So u think she is honest that was why she cheated? Abeg shif

sir.forson said:

This guy is gradually becoming another nuisance. What is this?

Okyeame Kwame celebrates 15 years of marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame, in a sweet Facebook post, celebrated 15 years of marriage with his wife and showered her with praise.

The musician mentioned how much his wife meant to him and how much of an impact she has had on his life.

He shared some beautiful photos of themselves spending time with each other at the beachside.

