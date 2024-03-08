Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has joined the list of style influencers slaying in impeccable outfits to celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence

The fashionista surprised her fans with her traditional outfit and native sandals for the photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's flamboyant outfit and makeup

Talented female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand, has gone viral with her latest photoshoot.

The DWP academy member looked totally different when she wore a beautiful kente outfit to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day.

Endurance Grand slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @endurancegrand.

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand wore a custom-made kente with beautiful adinkra symbols in it. She accessorised with handmade gold beads and gold rings.

She wore quality native sandals to complete her look as she posed at the Black Stars Square.

Check out the photos below;

Endurance Grand rocks a long-sleeve top and cameo pants

The young dancer looked sporty in a white long-sleeve top and military pants styled with white sneakers while teaching her fans how to meditate.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

fapem_makeover stated:

Beautiful outfit and pose right there. Your stylist did so well

Lisaquama stated:

Endureeeee

Ketikajoseph stated:

Eiiii, this girl is full of surprises, but you look cute

Enyozoe stated:

Madam Nkechi❤

enah_makeovers stated:

You are a true queen, my dear, filled with many talents to bless Mother Ghana. I've been admiring you from afar. May God continue blessing you, my dear ❤️

its_jay_kay016 stated:

I just woke my neighbours up , this is beautiful

idrip_lord stated:

The last side looks like @akufoAddo

Glamourboxbyallegratheactress stated:

Ah, this is beautiful, Endy ❤️❤️❤️

beatrice_okai stated:

That’s my Queen y’all. Happy independence Queen

Endurance Grand Rocks Crochet Top And Cargo Pants To Receive Outstanding Woman In Innovation Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Endurance Grand, who accepted an award for wearing a sophisticated ensemble.

The gifted female dancer wore stunning dresses and pricey white boots at the star-studded event.

Several people on social media have commented on Endurance Grand's gorgeous appearance and haircut.

Source: YEN.com.gh