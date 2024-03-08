Endurance Grand Causes A Stir As She Slays Like An Ashanti Princess In Beautiful Kente Outfit
- Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has joined the list of style influencers slaying in impeccable outfits to celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence
- The fashionista surprised her fans with her traditional outfit and native sandals for the photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's flamboyant outfit and makeup
Talented female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand, has gone viral with her latest photoshoot.
The DWP academy member looked totally different when she wore a beautiful kente outfit to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day.
Endurance Grand wore a custom-made kente with beautiful adinkra symbols in it. She accessorised with handmade gold beads and gold rings.
She wore quality native sandals to complete her look as she posed at the Black Stars Square.
Check out the photos below;
Endurance Grand rocks a long-sleeve top and cameo pants
The young dancer looked sporty in a white long-sleeve top and military pants styled with white sneakers while teaching her fans how to meditate.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
fapem_makeover stated:
Beautiful outfit and pose right there. Your stylist did so well
Lisaquama stated:
Endureeeee
Ketikajoseph stated:
Eiiii, this girl is full of surprises, but you look cute
Enyozoe stated:
Madam Nkechi❤
enah_makeovers stated:
You are a true queen, my dear, filled with many talents to bless Mother Ghana. I've been admiring you from afar. May God continue blessing you, my dear ❤️
its_jay_kay016 stated:
I just woke my neighbours up , this is beautiful
idrip_lord stated:
The last side looks like @akufoAddo
Glamourboxbyallegratheactress stated:
Ah, this is beautiful, Endy ❤️❤️❤️
beatrice_okai stated:
That’s my Queen y’all. Happy independence Queen
