Funny Face earned a lot of sympathy from Ghanaian fans and his colleagues after he opened up about his struggles to feed his family

Since then, the comedian has been on the run to rebuild his mojo and repair some burnt bridges

A new video of Funny Face happily vibing with actors Big Akwes and Akrobeto has got many high spirits

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, who recently opened up about his mental health struggles due to his inability to finance his daughters' needs, is gradually working his way back to the top.

Funny Face has already buried the hatchet with media entrepreneur Bola Ray and Togolese footballer Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor, who was a big financier for the comedian.

In an online video published by the comedian, he was spotted with colleagues Akrobeto and Big Akwes.

Funny Face meets Akrobeto and Big Akwes

It was all fun and love when the three superstars met in town. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face was heard cracking a joke about his mental health situation, which got Akrobeto and Big Akwes laughing.

Funny Face shared the video online, saying, "GYE NYAME .. NEVER GIVE UP IN LIFE .. For JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY is in control. Keep going … IT IS WELL ! SHOUT OUTZ to @akrobeto_official @big_akwesss."

The funny video touched many fans who thronged the comments section to compliment the bond between the three comedians.

Netizens react to Funny Face's new video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans as they shared their thoughts on Funny Face's link up with Big Akwes and Akrobeto.

Lakshmana Das said:

If anyone wants to give up in life they should read, listen and study Funny Face . Bless up brother . I will come home for malt

Tagan Emmanuel wrote:

I just love funny face I don't know why. Much love ❤️

Kwami Ervidense noted:

Funny Face indeed you’re a Joy giver May GOD richly keep on BLESSING YOU ️❤️

Nora Brown commented:

This is real love. I pray that everything the devil has stolen from you God will restore u

Funny Face announces new show to mark come back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face was set to host his first-ever show since his come back as a standup comedian.

In a video, the embattled comedian said he planned on charging each guest an amount of GH₵ 1k to fuel his resurgence.

