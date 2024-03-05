Comic actor Funny Face rendered an apology to EIB Network boss Bola Ray for an unkind statement he made about him during a period when he was battling mental health illness

Funny Face blamed his poor behaviour on being distracted by the fine curves of his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

Bola Ray accepted his apology and noted that he was hurt and disappointed but understood that the comedian was going through a challenging phase

Comedian and actor Funny Face visited the office of EIB Network Limited CEO Bola Ray to apologise to him for the unkind remarks he made against him.

The unkind remarks came at a time when the comedian was battling mental health issues.

Funny Face apologises to Bola Ray

When Funny Face walked into Bola Ray's office, he went on his knees and rendered an unwavering apology to the business mogul in the video.

The comedian stated that during his poor mental health crisis, he spent a lot of time following women with massive curves and that led him to his doom.

"B*ttocks made me loose my sense of entitlement. I'm a king. B*ttocks made me a slave," Funny Face said.

Funny Face also stated that during that poor state, he made poor remarks about the seasoned media personality who served as a pillar in his career, and he gave glory to God for saving him.

Responding to his apology, Bola Ray said that he had accepted his apology, adding that he was glad the comedian had bounced back after going through a mental health crisis.

He stated that despite the challenges Funny Face was going through, he did his best to be there for him by replying to his messages and helping him as much as he could.

"I was hurt. I was disappointed. But I also knew that it was a phase," Bola Ray told Funny Face regarding the unkind remarks he made about him on social media.

