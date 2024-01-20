Comic star and TV personality Funny Face has shared a new update about his children with Vanessa Nicole

In his latest post on Facebook, the comedian lamented that he had not seen his children in about four years

According to him, he wishes to visit the children, but he is unable to do so because he is broke

Comic actor Funny Face has lamented over his inability to see his children with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in about four years.

Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Boateng, had three children, a set of twin girls and another girl, with his former partner before their relationship collapsed.

The collapse of their relationship triggered a mental health issue for Funny Face, leading him to be admitted to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

It was during his admission at the psychiatry in 2021 that he last met with his twins, Ella and Bella, and the little one., Kimberly, who had been freshly born.

Funny Face worried over inability to see children

In a new revelation on his Facebook page, Funny Facde has stated that he is worried by the fact that he has not seen his children in a long while.

According to him, even though he wishes to see his girls, he has not been able to visit them because he is broke.

Funny Face pleaded with those badmouthing him to companies to stop so he could get some money to go and see the girls.

"Allow me...so I can hustle and gather money small to go see my daughters. As for baby Kimberlyn she turned 3 years on the 24th NOVEMBER, she has never seen me before !! Hmmm life," part of his post read.

Baby mama of Funny Face replies critics after she said she wants him back

Meanwhile, the baby mama of comedian Funny Face recently replied to her critics in a video.

After revealing that she is now mature and would not mind returning to Funny Face, some Ghanaians were unhappy with her.

She was criticised and called names for being remorseless after putting Funny Face through an embarrassing and depressing state.

