A video of a Ghanaian man revealing how much he would spend on his wedding day has popped up online

Speaking in an interview, he categorically stated that he would not spend more than GH¢1500 on his wedding

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, as some supported his opinion while others disagreed

A Ghanaian man has sparked controversy online after revealing how much he would spend on his wedding.

In a shocking revelation, he said he would spend less than GH¢1,500 on that particular day.

Ghanaian man speaks about how much he would spend on his wedding Source: TV3_ghana

Source: Twitter

He stated that apart from the essentials in her wife's marriage list, he would not cover any other cost.

The Ghanaian man further expressed his grievances over how some families seize the opportunity to demand exorbitant dowries from their would-be in laws when they come to seek their hand in marriage.

"Some families see it as a Cocoa season. They want to milk everything from you but it's not supposed to be so," he said.

"So for me I'll only cover the cost in the marriage list. All other costs [including food, etc.] is none of my business and that's where all the [unnecessary] exoenses come from."

Watch video below:

Netizens react

His comment has been greeted with mixed reactions from netizens who thronged the comment section.

@NO- TIME wrote:

"The GHC1000 for prepaid?"

@Miss Chelsea wrote:

"Eii berma."

@NPKAY24 wrote:

"Wasting a fortune on marriage is like spending your savings on renting a room in prison."

Young Ghanaian lady says she wants to spend GH¢71 million on her wedding, says she wants it in Paris

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has caused a social media frenzy with her jaw-dropping revelation of how much she wants to spend on her wedding day.

The stunning young woman, who TV3 interviewed on the streets, boldly stated that she wanted to spend a whopping GH¢71 million on her special day.

The beautiful lady passionately explained her vision for a luxurious wedding in her interview. She expressed her desire for a grand entrance and wanted to be introduced from the air on her big day.

Source: YEN.com.gh