Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is spotted speaking Twi for the first time as she sang and jammed to Fameye’s Halleluyah song.

She indicated in the caption that she loves the song and that it is all that one needs to get moving.

The song speaks about Fameye turning deaf ears to all negative comments to get to where he has reached in life today.

A collage of Nadia Buari. Photo credit: @nadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Original

Nadia sang her heart out rattling the Twi with all fluency.

Reaction

Her video has triggered massive reactions from fans, including Fameye himself.

Fameye appeared so surprised to see Nadia enjoying the song and prayed that she will be blessed:

fameye_music: “Wow sisy you are blessed.”

John Dumelo’s wife could not stop admiring her best friend:

missgeeonly: “Beautiful.”

More comments came from her fans:

miss_._naa: “So beautiful.”

ransford_kemson: “My Angel on earth.”

mr___philip: “Beautiful end with you.”

rhobae_: “You’re so beautiful.”

yvonne.opare: “Ma Queen ...soo beautiful....”

amss_.x: “You’re so beautiful.”

justkubai: “Beautiful.”

ayirebielha: “Wow.”

Family life

Nadia Buari urprised the world with the news about giving birth to four children in 5 years. The children are all girls and include a set of twin girls.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Nadia Buari’s 4th daughter looking all grown and tall.

The actress some time ago caused traffic on the streets abroad when she together with her husband and four children went on a vacation.

Nelissa Attiogbe

In other news, a 10-year-old girl, Nelissa Attiogbe, is making waves in the beauty industry with her talent as a makeup artist, hairstylist, and nail technician.

The former Talented Kidz contestant has stunned many with her special skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist.

YEN.com.gh has learnt that Nelisa acquired these skills on her own naturally. Her customers, according to her posts sighted by YEN.com.gh, range from kids to adults, including males and females.

Source: Yen Newspaper