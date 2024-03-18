Fans and online users are elated over reports that Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has survived a near-fatal accident

The singer crashed his Range Rover into a tipper truck from behind at about 11:30pm on Sunday, March 17

YEN.com.gh has gathered reactions from people who mostly thanked God for the life of the singer

Netizens have reacted after Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene barely escaped a near-fatal accident near CP close to DSTV’s head office along the George Walker Bush N1 Highway.

At about 11:30pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024, the award-winning singer’s Range Rover struck a tipper truck from behind, causing considerable damage to his vehicle.

Ghanaians react as Kuami Eugene crashes his car into a tipper truck on the N1 highway. Photo credit: kuamieugene/@presleyoagyamfi (X).

Source: Instagram

The Angela hit singer, and another individual were rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for urgent medical attention, thanks to Modern Ghana editor Ajarfor. The Achimota Police were summoned to assist amid efforts to ensure the singer was safe.

Fans of Kuami Eugene have reacted to the reports as many wished him a speedy recovery.

YEN.com.gh has compiles some of the comments here.

@ShadrackAmonooC wrote:

The Accident Scene Of Kuami Eugene’s Car Accident, which happened Last Night. We Thank God He Escaped Death.

@presleyoagyamfi posted:

God really saved Kuami Eugene, just look at the damage.

@khwaku commented:

Kuami Eugene too gets accidents. God have mercy on us.

@TwoTerty reacted:

Bro, the Videos and Pictures I have seen about Kuami Eugene are scary af. Herh God dey love am ooo.

@Kayjnr10 commented:

Wishing Kuami Eugene a speedy recovery. I pray he wasn’t terribly injured.

@0panaa_1 wrote:

Kuami Eugene to drop gospel song after he recovers from the accident stake over 1.5 no more love love next track - Thank You Jesus by Rockstar.

@AsieduMends said:

Ei Kuami Eugene, we thank God ooo.

Kuami Eugene shows off new mansion and Range Rover

Still on the talented singer, YEN.com.gh reported that Angela hitmaker Kuami Eugene captivated the hearts of many Ghanaians and foreigners with his awe-inspiring performances and exceptional music.

In a recent video, he was seen dancing to his newly released song, Take Away, while shirtless but wearing a red cap and trousers.

The video showed a backdrop of a beautiful mansion with a parked Range Rover and an electric scooter in the compound of the singer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh