Ghana's national women's hockey team has won the country a new gold medal at the ongoing African Games

The team beat the Nigerian counterparts in the finals at the newly refurbished Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium

The win has got many Ghanaian fans excited as they storm social media to praise the hockey players

On March 22, Ghana's national women's hockey team faced their Nigerian counterparts in the tournament's final at the newly refurbished Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

After a tense game that ended in penalties, Ghana triumphed over Nigeria and won the gold medal.

Scores of fans took to social media to hail the female hockey players and share in their joy

Cecilia Amoako scores Ghana's gold-winning goal

Both Ghana and Nigeria fielded a fierce fight during the finals of the 13th African Games women's hockey competition.

The game went into penalties, with each team taking seven shots. Ghana's goalkeeper Abigail Boye saved Nigeria's Jerry Aghalelosa's penalty, giving the host nation an edge over their counterparts.

Cecilia Amoako capitalised on the moment to hit home the shot, earning Ghana's history victory over the Nigerians.

Before this year's gold medal for the hockey team, Ghana had placed fourth in 2003 during the Abuja Games.

Netizens react to Black Sticks' victory

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Ghana's historic hockey win.

@Abrahampromis said:

Is sweeter especially when Ghana beat Nigeria

@FiifiRobertson7 noted:

Please can you remind us of the number of events we’ve won against Nigeria? We have to cook or defend ourselves after this friendly game.

@SelormJae_ shared:

Another win for Ghana. Our women hockey team beat Nigeria.

@OleleSalvador noted:

Hahahahahaha Ghana beat Nigeria in hockey too??? For what we about to eat Lord….

South Africa opts of hockey competition

