It has been confirmed that South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams will not be competing in the All-African games

The Chef de Mission of South Africa expressed disappointment in the Local Organizing Committee over the poor hockey pitch

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the news also expressed disappointment in the LOC

South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams have officially pulled out of the ongoing All-African Games in Accra.

Ghanaian sports journalist Gary Al Smith, who broke the news on X, said the South Africans cited the three-time postponement of the hockey and fears of having their Olympics-Games-bound players injured on an untested Accra as a reason.

The Chef de Mission of South Africa, Patience Shikwaban, also lamented that the poor condition of the hockey pitch at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium was also a major factor that influenced their decision to pull out of the competition.

"Experts have also advised us having analysed the images we shared with them – that the field in Accra is not satisfactory and may cause harm to the athletes."

When writing the report, Gary Al Smith's post on the All African Games had 20,000 views and 50 comments.

Ghana hockey team defeats Nigeria

Despite South Africa's decision to withdraw from the competition, the Ghana hockey team defeated their Nigerian counterparts in an entertaining game which ended 1-0 in favour of Ghana.

Ghana react to the decision by South Africa

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post expressed unhappiness over the recent development regarding the hockey competition.

@defkidd indicated:

My question is what’s the rush in hosting this tournament when we weren’t ready as a nation? Ghana is getting weird day by day

@ralph_dodo10448 commented:

Just look at the embarrassment! You speak to issues, they tag you naysayer. Do the right thing so nobody criticizes you too, you can't. Like a child playing in a toy room, just a messy situation at the games.

@Rich_Kwes added:

But international bodies are congratulating sports minister for a job well done

Ghana wins nine medals in mixed martial arts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian team swept nine mixed martial arts (MMA) medals at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

The team won one gold medal, three silver medals, and five bronze medals, showing their prowess in the sport.

Weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi won gold and two silver medals, while swimmer Abeiku Jackson earned silver and bronze in the Men's Butterfly.

