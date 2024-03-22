Ghana's Black Princesses beat their Nigerian counterparts at the 13th African Games women's football tournament final

After the team's win, several reports about their unpaid bonuses, dating as far back as several months ago, have emerged

The situation has infuriated many sports personalities and fans who have begun a campaign in support of the Black Princesses

YEN.com.gh asked women's football expert and Joy Sports journalist about the Black Princesses' situation in the wake of the recent public uproar

Ghana's U-20 football team, the Black Princesses, won gold at this year's African Games in Ghana.

The Black Princesses crowned their impressive campaign with a 2:1 victory over the reigning champions, the Super Falconets.

The team's victory, led by head coach Yusif Bassigi, comes after their impressive strides as champions of the WAFU Zone B tournament.

the Black Princesses Photo Source: X/GhanaWNT

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians fight for the Black Princesses

Confirmed reports from several sports journalists, including Gary Al-Simth, indicate that the Black Princesses have not been paid per diem for games during this tournament.

Lawrence Baidoo, a journalist with Joy Sports and a reporter, who had worked directly with the team, also confirmed the Princesses' unfortunate situation even after their convincing performance during the 13th African Games.

"Well, monetary issues with this team concerned haven't been the best. They only received 5000 (each player) cedis for winning the WAFU B Girls Cup." Lawrence Baidoo told YEN.com.gh. Also bonuses for the World Cup qualifiers have not been paid, he added.

The Black Princesses' situation has got many netizens rallying behind the pressure-mounting campaign dubbed Pay the Golden Girls.

Fans react to Black Princesses' situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they ranted about the bonuses due to the Black Princesses.

@iamwolanyo said:

Today all the appreciation tweets should go to the Black Princesses. This is how you do for your country. Ghana should pay the girls now

@KingHec14036479 wrote:

By winning gold they've proven beyond reasonable doubt that they should be given their back pay/bonuses. Government should do the needful. If it were the Black stars that were owed money they would even lose the match "intentionally"

@wemovefc shared:

This matter di3333 meanwhile the now almost useless black stars are never owed. Is it cost benefit analysis or what?

@Wakandanson added:

Thats disgraceful, we need to pay up with fat bonuses

Nigerians descend on Afi Amenyeku

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that several tweets from Nigerians decrying Afi Amenyeku's tactics to delay the 13th African Games women's final had sparked yet another online banter.

Numerous Ghanaians took to social media to return the shots and shield Amenyeku from the Nigerians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh