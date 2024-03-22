Ghana's U-20 team secured their spot in the 13th African Games' football championship match after beating Senegal

Going into their final game against Uganda, the Black Satellites coach promised an exciting victory

True to his words, his side beat Uganda by one goal to grab the gold for Ghana

On March 22, Ghana's Black Satellites faced Uganda in the 13th African Games football tournament final.

The game played at the Accra Sports Stadium drew thousands of fans who came to witness the magic of the Satellites, which had fueled them through the competition.

The Satellites, led by head coach Desmond Offei, secured a late winner against the Ugandans to grab the tournament's ultimate prize.

Afriyie scores Satellites' gold-winning goal

Entering the final game between Ghana and Uganda, the Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei, had predicted a victory for his side during a pre-match conference.

The game had almost ended in a hapless draw when Jerry Afriyie's strike went past the Ugandan keeper Magada at the stroke of added time.

Interestingly, the last time the Satellites won gold was against Uganada some 13 years ago.

Coach Desmond Offei's team had been on an impressive run throughout the tournament. BBC Africa sports journalist George Addo had this to say about the Satellites:

The brand of football displayed by this U20 has been excellent. Players looked comfortable on the ball, confident, and the speed and accuracy of their decision making was top notch.

Netizens jubilate with the Black Satellites

YEN.co.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaian fans as they shared in the Black Satellites' joy.

@boldhead777 said:

It's too early, the WAFU in September will confirm. Against Mali, Burkina et al, be the real test

@GERMAINDOUGLAS1 wrote:

Top notch coaching by all standards✅, the mental telepathy between these young chaps shouldn't go unoticed if you pay $20,000 as winning bonuses for these typa performances the wouldn't be any complains..now I'm patiently waiting to see if we will get the transition right✅

@blackmorethegod shared:

They have a nice pattern

@misterfreddyxxx noted:

The coach knew what he was about, unlike the other guy

@baahrichard5 added:

Blackstars lack anything Ghana

Black Princesses beat Nigeria to win gold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Princesses had faced Nigeria's Super Falconets in the finals of the 13th African Games women's football tournament.

A powerful strike from Ghana's star girl, Mukarama Abdulai helped the Princesses win the gold medal after a tense 1:1 scoreline took the game into extra time.

