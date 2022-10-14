Many netizens are gushing over how beautiful the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium looks after its reconstruction

In March 2021, the Ghana Gas Company was given control of the renovation of the National Hockey Stadium in Accra by the National Sports Authority (NSA)

The water-based astro grass of the stadium underwent reconstruction along with an expansion of the adjacent dormitories, VIP stands and spectator stands

In 2021, an agreement was reached between the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) to guarantee that the refurbishment of Ghana's primary national hockey stadium is finished in time for the 2023 African Games, which the nation is hosting for the first time. Thus, the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium in Accra was upgraded to international standards as a state-of-the-art facility.

Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium. Photo credit: @Gh_NSA

Source: Twitter

Many people have expressed how gorgeous the renovated Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Stadium looks after pictures of the stadium were shared on Twitter by the National Sports Authority, Ghana.

Ghana Gas Limited sponsored the renovation project, and the estimated cost of renovation of the stadium's facilities was GH₵ 1.5 million. In addition, funds were used to upgrade the VIP and hostel areas.

The hockey stadium is fitted with floodlights, stands and state-of-the-art flooring. Many have reacted after photos of the stadium surfaced online. YEN.com.gh shares some of the comments below.

@kofi_fred_samy said:

Mmmo, you've done well. Maintain it well and renovate the rest of the sports facilities in bad states

@Ehansoni1 added:

Hopefully we keep maintaining it even after the All African Games

@Mr_Atakora asked:

The pitch looks sweet, can we add more seats please

@ABipuah said:

Woaw! What a lovely edifice

