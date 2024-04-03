Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams has opened up about this stint with the Black Stars

The Black Stars player admitted that his time with the Black Stars has been challenging

Despite his limited success with the Ghanaian side compared to his strides at club level, Inaki says he doesn't regret his decision

Black Stars player has made 17 appearances for the Black Stars since his decision to represent Ghana.

The striker has scored only once for the Black Stars, a performance that pales significantly compared to his form at Atheltic Club, where Inaki WIlliams has registered 11 goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

In a recent interview, Inaki Williams opened up about his performance in Ghana and how it has impacted his career.

Inaki reaffirms his commitment to Ghana

According to Inaki Williams, who featured in Ghana's disappointing stint at the just-ended AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire, he doesn't regret his decision to choose Ghana over Spain.

"I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Inaki disclosed.

In his recent interview with Club del Deportista, Inaki Williams also admitted that despite the challenges, his time with the Black Stars has a positive side, saying,

"It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

Fans react to Inaki's assessment of his performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Inaki's commitment to the Black Stars.

papakwaw said:

His teammates to selfish problem with Ghana they put themselves before the team.

prettyboynana wrote:

They did this man dirty!

queenslook_tinash commented:

He's really really a good guy who loves he's country with all the selfish things they did to him may u continue to go high

sirpapab noted:

5/10. Surely he shall overcome! See the victory, granted in Jesus name! He is a fighter. Akyem Prince

