Rick Ross, in a video, mentioned that he and his team wanted to recruit African artistes for a project they are working on

In the course of the video, a few Ghanaian names popped up, with Black Sherif being one of the names that caught the attention of many

Stonebwoy's name was also mentioned, and Ghanaians have expressed excitement at the idea of Black Sherif working with Rick Ross

American rapper and record executive Rick Ross has announced his plans to work with several African artistes on a new project that will showcase the diversity and richness of the continent’s music.

In a video posted on his social media story, Ross revealed that he intends to feature artistes from different countries, including Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

Rick Ross and Black Sherif. Photo Source: richforever, black_sherif

Source: Instagram

Among the Ghanaian artistes that Rick Ross mentioned were Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, two of the most popular and influential musicians in the country. Black Sherif has made a name for himself in the Afropop, dancehall, and drill genres, and he gained fame with his hit songs First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku the Traveller.

Stonebwoy, on the other hand, is a veteran in the Afropop, dancehall, and reggae scenes and has won several awards, including the BET Award for Best International Act in 2015.

The news of Rick Ross’s planned collaboration with these Ghanaian artistes has sparked excitement and anticipation among their fans, who have taken to social media to express their support and enthusiasm.

Many have praised Rick Ross for recognising the talent and potential of the African music industry and for giving a platform to these artistes to showcase their skills and culture to the world.

Rick Ross, who is the founder and CEO of Maybach Music Group, is no stranger to working with African artistes, having previously collaborated with the likes of P Square.

Rick Ross praises Ghanaian youth

In another story, Rick Ross, in an interview, hailed Ghanaian boys as he expressed his interest in visiting Ghana, stating that the boys there lived an impressive life.

The rapper mentioned that young guys in Ghana were on the streets with 20 Ferraris and Rolex watches on, admiring their opulence.

Ross also mentioned that he loved Africa and had been planning to visit Ghana for a while now.

Source: YEN.com.gh